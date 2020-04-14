|
ADAMS, DOROTHY J. (GAUTHIER)
90, formerly of DeAngelis Manor II, Wakefield Street, West Warwick, passed away Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 at Orchard View Manor, East Providence.
She was the beloved wife of the late Norman R. Adams, Sr. Born in Seekonk, MA, she was a daughter of the late Lucien and Dorothy (Sceeles) Gauthier. She was a resident of Coventry and West Warwick for many years.
Mrs. Adams was employed at Security Cleaners for several years until retiring. She enjoyed playing and calling Bingo at the manor, her little buddy Jedi, and gathering with family and friends over good food, especially cookouts.
She was pre-deceased by her son, Norman R. Adams, Jr. and survived by three grandchildren, Jason Adams and his wife Silvia of East Hampton, CT, Heather Anderson of West Warwick and Alex Carlson of Warwick and three brothers, Robert Gauthier of Warwick, Maurice Gauthier in North Carolina and John Gauthier of West Warwick.
Her funeral services will be private due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months and will be posted to our website. At this time no flowers please. Arrangements with PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home. For information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020