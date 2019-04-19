|
|
HUNTER, DOROTHY J. (CLARK)
age 89, of Yale Avenue, Warwick, and Forest Circle, Martha's Vineyard, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown.
Born in Attleboro, MA, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Elsie (Ballou) Clark, she lived in Warwick since1960.
Dottie was a teacher in the Warwick Public Schools for 31 years, primarily at Holliman School, retiring in 1989. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Rhode Island, and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She was an accomplished watercolors artist.
She is survived by a son, Clark L. Hunter of North Kingstown; and six grandchildren, Ryan Hunter, Elizabeth Hunter, Andrew Hunter, Tyler Callanan, Christopher Callanan, and Ryan Callanan. She was the mother of the late Nancie L. Hunter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, April 23, from 4-7 p.m., in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. A private committal and burial will be in Oak Bluffs Cemetery, Martha's Vineyard. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019