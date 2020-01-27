Home

Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Dorothy J. (Massey) Murray

Dorothy J. (Massey) Murray Obituary
Murray, Dorothy J. (Massey)
97, of Providence, died January 23, 2020. Funeral Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Ave., Cranston, at 10:00 AM Burial at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI
Visitation Tuesday morning 8:30-9:30 AM
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 27, 2020
