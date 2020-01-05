|
PIATEK, DOROTHY J. "HONEY" (KASCZYNSKI)
86, of Yale Drive, passed away at RI Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was the wife of Matthew J. "Matt" Piatek Jr. for 62 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Bronislaw "Bruno" and Mirian (Urban) Kasczynski.
Dorothy graduated from Bryant College in 1953. She was a credit services associate at the former Sears & Roebuck for over 25 years before retiring in 1997. Dorothy was a communicant of Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church. She loved supporting her Parish by attending the annual Polish Festival, picnics and bazaars. She enjoyed card playing, shopping and luncheons with friends for many years. Dorothy belonged to the Red Hat Society RI Chapter, the AARP, PTGA and the CYO.
She was the mother of Matthew J. "Mitch" Piatek III of Coventry, and Jenifer A. Deyoe and her husband Dr. Lane A. Deyoe, MD of Boynton Beach, Florida. She was the Babcia of Caroline, Christian, Catherine, Calleigh, and Claire Deyoe. Dorothy was the sister of Barbara A. Kosinski of Clarke, NJ. She is also survived by a nephew and a niece.
Her Funeral will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 9 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4 -7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lymphatic Network.org, 40 Garvies Point Rd., Ste.D, Glen Cove, NY 11542 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020