Dorothy J. Robinson
ROBINSON, DOROTHY J.
78, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Roland H. Robinson, and a daughter of the late George F. and Virginia (Lucey) Lyon. Dorothy was the beloved mother of David W., Brian A., Glenn M., and Shawn T. Robinson; loving grandmother of Connor, Kevin, Brendan, and Conal; sister of the late George Anthony and Virginia Bowie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Clement Church, Long Street, Warwick. Burial will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
