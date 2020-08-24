Hazelton, Dorothy K.

90, formerly of Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 with her daughter by her side at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth M. Hazelton.

Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and LaVona (McKenzie) Kelly. Mrs. Hazelton was a 1952 graduate of Rhode Island College. She was a teacher in the East Providence School Department for 35 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of the East Bay Retired Teachers Association and the Rhode Island Retired Teachers Association. Mrs. Hazelton had been a member of the Providence Figure Skating Club where she skated and assisted with costume making for the annual ice show. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter and an avid reader. She was a communicant of St. Margaret's Church for over 50 years. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves one daughter, Ann M. Horgan and her husband Michael of East Greenwich, one son, James K. Hazelton and his wife Sherry of North Kingstown, two sisters, Charlotte Danis and Ruby Flynn and four grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Mary Uralowich, Mona Coleman and M. Patricia Flynn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are respectfully requested to the Scholarship Foundation of East Providence, PO Box 154438, Riverside, RI 02915.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store