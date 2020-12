KIRKPATRICK, DOROTHY82, of Breakneck Hill Road, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of Brian T. Kirkpatrick.Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Andrea Kirkpatrick of West Roxbury, Mass, and Jason Kirkpatrick of Cumberland; one sister, Vivian Gould of the Outer Banks, NC; and three grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Lloyd S. Woods.For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com