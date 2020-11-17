DeANGELIS, DOROTHY L. (PIERANUNZI) "DOTTIE"
of Providence, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Anthony DeAngelis, Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Pitocco) Pieranunzi.
Dottie worked for New England Telephone for many years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. A devout parishioner of Holy Cross Church, she taught CCD for over 30 years and served as a lector. She was a member of the Holy Cross Women's Guild; the parish Finance Committee, and the Outreach Ministry. She was also a member of the St. Xavier Alumni Association and volunteered her time at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary. Dottie will be mostly remembered for her kindness and generosity.
She is survived by her son, Anthony DeAngelis III and his wife, Sandra; a sister, Barbara Smith; and four devoted grandchildren, Robert A. DeAngelis, N'Italia Paquin, Stephanie DeAngelis and Sara DeAngelis. She was the mother of the late Dorothy Ann DeAngelis and Robert W. DeAngelis and sister of the late Gloria Napolitano, Ann DeSimone, Cornelia Cheshier and William Pieranunzi, Jr.
Dottie's funeral will be private and visitation is respectfully omitted. Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Cross Church Memorial Fund, 18 King Philip St., Providence, RI 02909. maceroni.com