Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Coventry, RI
View Map
Dorothy L. (Olney) Pogonowski Obituary
Pogonowski, Dorothy L. (Olney)
93, of Indian Trail, Coventry, died Friday in the Hope Hospice Center, Providence. Wife of the late John A. Pogonowski.
She leaves her daughters, Carol Izzard of Greenville and Joan Grenga of North Providence. Grandmother of Robert Reilly, Roxanne Santos, Russ Reilly and J. Barry Grenga and the late F. Scott Grenga, great-grandmother of 6. Sister of Barbara Leclerc and Lorraine Dowoit Sister in law of Marguerite Only.
Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, Coventry,
Burial Highland Park Johnston. Visitation Monday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Health Hospice Care, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904Visit www.andersonwinfield.net for complete obituary and condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
