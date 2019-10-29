|
|
LIPPMAN, Dr. DOROTHY,
"Dottie" 104, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Abraham Lippman. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Sophie Nemtzow.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Mason (Marvin) and Marcia Satinoff (Martin); brother Simon Nemzow; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30th at 11:00AM at Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave, Providence with burial to follow in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick. For a full obituary, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 29, 2019