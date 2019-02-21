|
LIVESEY, DOROTHY (HOVANICK)
87, passed away February 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Austin G. Livesey Jr.; daughter of the late John and Hattie (Moroz) Hovanick.
Dorothy was the mother of Austin G. Livesey and his wife Carol, and Gregory P. Livesey and his wife Deborah; grandmother of Kerri, Kristy, Austin G. III and Eric Livesey; great-grandmother of Sophie, Austin and Winter; sister of Phillip Hovanick and the late John Hovanick Jr. and Blanche Pasquarella.
Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett. Dorothy touched the lives of all who knew her with her infinite kindness and enduring positivity. She truly left this world a better place just by being who she was. We will all miss her greatly.
Funeral services and burial are private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019