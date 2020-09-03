DENNIS, DOROTHY M., (SULLENGER)
of Barrington, died peacefully on September 2, 2020.
Dorothy is survived by her son John Dennis and his wife Kathy Kessel of Upton, Massachusetts and Venice, Florida, grandchildren Emilee Leahy and husband Dave and two great grandchildren Nicholas and Avonlea Leahy of Norwell, MA and granddaughter Lara and her husband Zac from Hawaii, plus many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 in the Barrington Baptist Church, 25 Old County Road, Barrington at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com