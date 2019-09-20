|
JONES, DOROTHY M. (BELL)
99, formerly of Greenwich Farms, widow of Harold Jones, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Greenville, SC. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of William Floyd Bell and Mary Burke Bell. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Susan), and beloved grandson, Scott. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a daughter, Susan L. Jones. Dorothy loved playing bridge with her friends, socializing at the Warwick Country Club, attending Broadway shows, and reading. Most of all she loved her family. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 20, 2019