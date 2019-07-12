|
|
NARDOLILLO, DOROTHY M. (REYNOLDS)
79, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Nardolillo Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and Myrtle (Colvin) Reynolds.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving son Anthony M. Nardolillo and his wife Dena of Coventry; cherished grandchildren Anthony M. Nardolillo Jr, Kaylee Coleman and Brain Lackey; dear brother William Reynolds of East Providence. She was the sister of the late Barbara Convey and Elizabeth "Beth" Hazelwood.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 12, 2019