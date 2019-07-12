The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
Dorothy M. (Reynolds) Nardolillo Obituary
NARDOLILLO, DOROTHY M. (REYNOLDS)
79, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Nardolillo Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and Myrtle (Colvin) Reynolds.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving son Anthony M. Nardolillo and his wife Dena of Coventry; cherished grandchildren Anthony M. Nardolillo Jr, Kaylee Coleman and Brain Lackey; dear brother William Reynolds of East Providence. She was the sister of the late Barbara Convey and Elizabeth "Beth" Hazelwood.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 12, 2019
