FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN MEMORY OF DOROTHY M. NARDOLILLO 3/15/1940 - 7/9/2019 To my beautiful wife it's been a year since I have not had you with me. The memory of our years together help ease the pain of your love. You will always be on my mind and my heart. LOVE, YOUR HUSBAND AND SON, ANTHONY AND FAMILY





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store