Santos, Dorothy M. (Pyne)
89, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, July 13, 2020, at Saint Antoine Residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley N. "Jake" Santos.
Born and raised in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late John and Marie (LaBelle) Pyne, Dorothy and Stanley enjoyed retirement in Stuart, Florida for twenty five years before returning to North Providence and then North Smithfield several years ago.
Dorothy was a communicant and choir member of Saint Joseph Church while in Florida and Saint Mary's Church, Pawtucket. Both she and Stanley enjoyed golfing together, and while in Florida, she scored a hole-in-one. While they enjoyed each other, their greatest joy was spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves four sons, Michael J. Santos and his wife Patricia, Mark J. Santos and his wife Eileen, Thomas W. Santos and Timothy E. Santos; two daughters, Patricia D. Santos and Christine V. Santos; a sister, Sr. Vivian Pyne, SSJ, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, at 10:00 am, in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Springfield, 577 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 in her memory will be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com