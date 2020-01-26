The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. David's on-the-Hill Episcopal Church
200 Meshanticut Valley Pkwy
Cranston, RI
Dorothy (DeAngelis) Mallozzi

Dorothy (DeAngelis) Mallozzi Obituary
MALLOZZI, DOROTHY (DeANGELIS)
86, of Cranston passed away on January 22, 2020. She was the wife of Louis Mallozzi. Daughter of the late Sorzio and Lena (Andreozzi) DeAngelis. Mother of Marie Russo of Cranston (Artie) and Lori Ouellet of Cranston (Joe). Grandmother of 4 , great grandmother of 3 and sister of 8 .
Her visiting hours will be held on Monday from 9-10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed a funeral service at 11 am in St. David's on-the-Hill Episcopal Church, 200 Meshanticut Valley Pkwy, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place , Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
