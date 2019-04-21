|
MEDEIROS, DOROTHY (Pimental)
81, of Angell Dr., East Providence, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the beloved wife of Jose "Joe" A. Medeiros.
Born Oct. 15, 1937, in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Dennis) Pimental. Dotty was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Church and helped with countless feasts of Our Lady of the Rosary and Santo Cristo. She worked for 44 years at Green Brothers before retiring.
In addition to her devoted husband of 58 years, she leaves her sister, Edna Silva of East Providence; many God Children; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Mary Boulay, Manuel Pimental, Irene Gouveia, Doris Brasil, Evelyn Ferreira, Vivian Sweeney, and Jean Costa.
Her funeral will begin Tuesday, April 23, at 8:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday, April 22, from 6pm until 8pm.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated by her family to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 463 Benefit St., Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019