Morrison, Dorothy (Marsh)
Dorothy (Marsh) Morrison, "Dot" 93, passed September 18th. She was the wife of the late Donald "Don" Morrison. They were married for 57 years as of 2012. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Esther (Green) Marsh.
She had been employed by the State of RI, Cumberland School District, Food Services for more than 20 years. 1967-1989, She was commonly referred to as the "Lunch Lady" by many of the children/residents in the town of Cumberland.
She is survived by one son, David Morrison and his wife Kathy of West Warwick, two daughters, Nancy Slater of Cumberland and Deborah Sanford and her husband Richard of Glocester, RI. She was the mother of the late Daniel Morrison. She has 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was one of 11 children and is survived by two brothers Joseph and James Marsh.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 12noon from the Keefe Funeral Home with visitation hours from 10am to 12noon. Burial will follow at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited. For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
The family understands that friends/family may not be able to attend due to the concerns related to COVID-19.