89, of Greenville, died Friday, September 18 at Roger Williams Hospital after a battle with COVID-19. A private graveside funeral service will be held for immediate family.

Dorothy was born and raised in Providence and was a graduate of Central High School. She lived for 50 years in North Scituate, before moving to Greenville.

Dorothy took great pride in her career and held several positions during her life. She worked in admissions at Pembroke University and was an administrative assistant at United Airlines before she began her 24-year long career at Ciba-Geigy Chemical in Cranston. Although she held many roles, she finished her tenure as Head of Employee Relations. Finally, Dorothy contracted back to Ciba-Geigy and helped process employees through plant closings and production changes in Lake George, New York and in Mobile, Alabama.

Dorothy loved to travel and was always ready for her next adventure. She and her husband traveled the U.S. in their RV and took many trips and cruises throughout Europe and the Caribbean. She was always planning for her next trip.

After her retirement Dorothy was always busy. She was an usher at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for 17 years where she loved meeting and greeting new people. She was a member of the reunion committee for her Central High School class and headed up the yearly Ciba-Geigy get-togethers. She was also a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church in North Scituate.

Nothing was more important to her than her family. She loved spending time with them and looked forward to every visit from her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Gladys (Parker) Morrison, her husband Lionel "Pat" F. Boutelle, her brother Donald P. Morrison and her son-in-law Kerry W. Wright.

She is survived by her daughters Linda Boutelle Wright and Nancy Boutelle Page and her husband Ted, her grandchildren Matthew Wright, Abigail Page Moore and her husband Ryan, Nicholas Page and his wife Shira, her great-grandchildren Henry, Charlie and Roen, and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was an avid reader and instilled her love of books to her children and grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to the North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, North Scituate, 02857. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.



