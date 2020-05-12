Home

Dorothy (Dotty) Moss


1921 - 2020
Dorothy (Dotty) Moss, 98, peacefully passed away May 9 at the West View Nursing and Rehabilitation center in West Warwick. She was the loving wife of Martin Moss, deceased in 1997 and loving mother of Laurence, deceased in 2009. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Moss and Son-in-law Bob Raphael and her grandchildren, Joshua Moss and Melissa Moss of Los Angeles, Ariana Resende and her husband Alvaro Resende of West Warwick and Daniel Raphael and his wife Courtney Tobin of Bethlehem, PA. Also she leaves behind two beautiful great granddaughters, Shira and Leah Moss.
For complete obituary and donation information go to www.sugarmansiani.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020
