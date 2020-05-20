|
|
Musket, Dorothy
Dorothy (Diogenes) Musket, 91, a longtime resident of Lincoln passed away on May 16. Born in Somerset, MA of Louis and Rose (Bettencourt) Diogenes she is survived by her loving sister, Mary Perry(Edward) of Rehoboth, her two sons, David of Boston, and Kenneth and his wife Denise of Lincoln, and five cherished grandchildren, Christie, Alyssa, Paul and his wife Amanda, Hayley, and Ryan. Dorothy was predeceased by her son Paul, her sister Alice Moore(Henry), her brother-in-law Edward Perry, and her second parents, Concetta "Sadie" (Diogenes) and William Amaral.
Dot was an avid gardener both indoors and outdoors and in constant light-hearted competition with her sister, Mary, over many serious matters such as who would have the first hummingbird visitors of the season. She spent endless hours enjoying her flowers and keeping the birds (and the occassional unwelcome squirrel) well fed throughout all the seasons. An excellent cook, she passed on her recipes, but not all her talents, and always managed to make something special for every occasion. Travelling both intermationally and domestically until well into her 80's she was always happy to return home to her little sanctuary with gifts from "G-ma"in tow. She reveled in her role as matriarch and had a playful spirit and a sharp wit which was necessary to deflect the good-natured teasing that often found itself directed her way.
Her funeral and burial services will be restricted to immediate family under the current pandemic conditions.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Dorothy's memory to the Senior Centers where she spent many happy days over the last decades of her long life planning and going on trips and outings, sharing meals and milestones, and visiting with her Saturday night card sharks Noria, Yvette, Yvonne, Gloria and Jeanne: Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln, RI, 02865 or the Cumberland Senior Center, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Ste 4, Cumberland, RI 02864.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020