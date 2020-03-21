|
PERTUSO, DOROTHY (Brady)
94, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at the Saint Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich. She was born in Providence to Jerome Brady and Helen Costello. Dorothy was pre-deceased by her loving husband Frank. They had been married for 64 years. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Pamela Garganta of Coventry, her son Robert Pertuso and his wife Karen of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; five loving grandchildren, Lori, Staci, Jill, Mollie and Katherine and four great-grandchildren. Dorothy had retired from Saint Elizabeth Home, Providence, where she was employed as a nurse's aide. After retirement, she and her husband wintered in Spring Hill, FL for a number of years. Dorothy and her husband were long-time volunteers at the Cranston Senior Enrichment Center. A devoted woman to her family, Dorothy will be remembered for her assistance to others in need and her great sense of humor. In accordance with current health safety protocol, her funeral and burial will be private. She will be buried next to her husband at Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908, in her memory will be appreciated. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2020