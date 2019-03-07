Home

Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Dorothy R. Hudson Obituary
HUDSON, DOROTHY R.
83, of Franklin Road, Coventry, RI, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick, RI. Born on August 1, 1935 in Providence, RI, she was the wife of Everett Hudson. They were married for sixty-two years. She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Florette (Frigon) LaRose.
Dorothy was a teachers aide for forty years. She enjoyed working in the Coventry School System where most of her time was spent in the Western Coventry Schools until retiring in 1997.
Dotty lived on Johnson's Pond for forty-eight years where she raised her family and enjoyed celebrating with her family and friends. After retiring, she enjoyed playing cards with the Wednesday High Rollers, traveling with friends in the Travelers Club and making many excursions to coastal Maine with her husband. She also enjoyed the summers she spent on Martha's Vineyard where she fit right in with everyone in Oak Bluffs. Her final years were spent living in Western Coventry, RI, with all her family around her.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter; Laurie M. Lamoureux and her husband Paul, and a grand daughter; Melisa Lamoureux. She was predeceased by a daughter; Paula J. Hudson, two brothers; Robert LaRose and William LaRose and a sister; Evangeline Peterson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm (noon) in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours will be held prior from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial will be private.
For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
