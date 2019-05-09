Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME
800 Greenwich Ave
Warwick, RI
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
54 Cedar Swamp Rd
Smithfield, RI
Dorothy R. (Watson) Jager


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy R. (Watson) Jager Obituary
Jager, Dorothy R. (Watson)
Dorothy Ruth (Watson) Jager, 88, of Saunderstown, died on Monday, April 29th, 2019. Born in Hyde Park, Boston, she was the daughter of the late Allen N. and Gertrude (Voit) Watson. She was the beloved wife of the late Alvin G. Jager.
Dorothy worked as an executive secretary for the Neles-Jamesbury Company in Warwick until her retirement. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Smithfield and former member of St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Providence. She taught Sunday school for over 40 years and was a member of The Ruth Guild, Altar Guild, and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
She is survived by her beloved children, Keith A. Jager and his wife Kristin of Saunderstown, Christine E. Deinert and her husband Rev. Allen of The Villages, FL, and her loving brother, Arthur Watson of Cranston.Dorothy is also survived by her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will take place on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 10AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Rd, Smithfield, RI 02917. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Sunday, May 12th, from 2PM-5PM. Burial will take place at Greenwood Burial Ground in Coventry.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Rd, Smithfield, RI 02917, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 9, 2019
