Douglas A. Hindley Obituary
HINDLEY, DOUGLAS A.
74, of Great Road, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Norman and Jean (McKee) Hindley, he had lived in North Providence before moving to Lincoln over twenty years ago.
Mr. Hindley worked in construction management for the Providence Water Supply Board for forty-three years, retiring in 2010. He had also worked for Stanley Forms for many summers.
An avid fisherman, he was a member of the R.I .Saltwater Anglers Association, and had also volunteered for Meals on Wheels
He is survived by two sons, Jason D. Hindley, and his wife Elizabeth, of Cranston, and Brenden Y. Hindley of North Kingstown; and survived by his five grandchildren; Ethan, Dylan, Aiden, Sofie, Gracie and great-granddaughter Melina. He is also survived by his nephew Christopher C. Hindley and family of Tokyo, Japan. He was the brother of the late Norman D. Hindley.
A private graveside service will be in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
