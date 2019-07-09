Home

Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Committal
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Chapel of the R.I. Veterans Cemetery
Exeter, RI
Douglas Cole Lamb Obituary
LAMB, DOUGLAS COLE
60, passed away unexpectedly in Florida on April 20, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late David and Marguerite (O'Brien) Lamb.
He had been a US Marine stationed in Japan
He is survived by one sister: Elizabeth Fournier, six brothers: David K., Thomas, his twin Donald, Kenneth, Dennis Robert "Billy" and was brother of the late Carolyn Lamb. He also leaves several nieces and nephews
A Committal service will be held on Saturday July 13 at 9:30am in the Chapel of the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, R.I. Those who wish to attend are asked to gather at the cemetery office by 9:15am. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019
