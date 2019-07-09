|
LAMB, DOUGLAS COLE
60, passed away unexpectedly in Florida on April 20, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late David and Marguerite (O'Brien) Lamb.
He had been a US Marine stationed in Japan
He is survived by one sister: Elizabeth Fournier, six brothers: David K., Thomas, his twin Donald, Kenneth, Dennis Robert "Billy" and was brother of the late Carolyn Lamb. He also leaves several nieces and nephews
A Committal service will be held on Saturday July 13 at 9:30am in the Chapel of the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, R.I. Those who wish to attend are asked to gather at the cemetery office by 9:15am. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019