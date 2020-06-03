Kirwin Jr., Douglas J.

Douglas J. Kirwin Jr., 53 of Warwick, died unexpectedly at home Sunday May 17th. He was the son of the late Douglas J. Kirwin Sr. and Patricia Kirwin (Donnelly). Douglas leaves behind his former spouse Elizabeth Kirwin (Abbruzzi) and their daughter Kate Anne, who was the light of his life. He also leaves his sister Kerri Kirwin Martin, his 2 nieces Mikayla & Taylor and former bother-in law Ronald P. Martin. A Memorial will be held at a future time.



