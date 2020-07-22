VARTANIAN, Douglas M.
On Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, Douglas Matthew Vartanian, beloved son of April Vartanian, passed away in Providence at the age of 31.
Douglas "Dougie" was born on July 14th, 1989 in Woonsocket, RI. He graduated from Barrington High School in 2008. Dougie was talented in carpentry, mechanics and construction and had his own business, "Dougie's Handyman Services". He loved fixing up late 20th century American-made cars and was an excellent driver. Dougie had a passion for cars and dogs which was nurtured by his Godfather, Dennis Santos, who had a profound impact on his life. Dougie loved music and movies. He was an avid collector of stereo equipment and electronics. From a young age, Dougie enjoyed gardening and home improvement. Dougie was baptized at St. Vartanantz Armenian Church in Providence. He participated in a garden beautification project at the Barrington United Methodist Church where he and his family have been long-time members and his garden is still enjoyed.
Dougie lived with and was a devoted caregiver to his (maternal) grandfather, Bob, until his death in September 2019.
Dougie is remembered by his family for unselfishness and caring for others. He had a "big heart" and always helped anyone in need.
He is survived by his Mother, April, his grandmother, Anita Vartanian,his Great Aunt marie (Vartanian), his Aunt Margaret and Uncle Thomas (Harris), two Uncles, Hugh and Byron (Vartanian), and three cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the East Bay Center, 2 Old County Road, Barrington, RI 02806. Services and burial will be private. Please visit smithmason.com
for online condolences.