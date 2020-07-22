I knew dog as a friend a game into North Main Jewelers on a regular basis to purchase electronics and gold you always offered some cold drink or whatever he had to give. He was a funny guy always made me laugh he had a way about him I was very shocked to learn that he has passed on, I know he loved his grandfather and spoke of him often. I remember one time he pulled up to the store on the sidewalk he was that kind of driver that he could make his vehicle do amazing things. My condolence to the family I am sorry for your loss he will be missed

David Weiss

Friend