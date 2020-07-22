1/1
Douglas M. Vartanian
1989 - 2020
VARTANIAN, Douglas M.
On Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, Douglas Matthew Vartanian, beloved son of April Vartanian, passed away in Providence at the age of 31.
Douglas "Dougie" was born on July 14th, 1989 in Woonsocket, RI. He graduated from Barrington High School in 2008. Dougie was talented in carpentry, mechanics and construction and had his own business, "Dougie's Handyman Services". He loved fixing up late 20th century American-made cars and was an excellent driver. Dougie had a passion for cars and dogs which was nurtured by his Godfather, Dennis Santos, who had a profound impact on his life. Dougie loved music and movies. He was an avid collector of stereo equipment and electronics. From a young age, Dougie enjoyed gardening and home improvement. Dougie was baptized at St. Vartanantz Armenian Church in Providence. He participated in a garden beautification project at the Barrington United Methodist Church where he and his family have been long-time members and his garden is still enjoyed.
Dougie lived with and was a devoted caregiver to his (maternal) grandfather, Bob, until his death in September 2019.
Dougie is remembered by his family for unselfishness and caring for others. He had a "big heart" and always helped anyone in need.
He is survived by his Mother, April, his grandmother, Anita Vartanian,his Great Aunt marie (Vartanian), his Aunt Margaret and Uncle Thomas (Harris), two Uncles, Hugh and Byron (Vartanian), and three cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the East Bay Center, 2 Old County Road, Barrington, RI 02806. Services and burial will be private. Please visit smithmason.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I knew dog as a friend a game into North Main Jewelers on a regular basis to purchase electronics and gold you always offered some cold drink or whatever he had to give. He was a funny guy always made me laugh he had a way about him I was very shocked to learn that he has passed on, I know he loved his grandfather and spoke of him often. I remember one time he pulled up to the store on the sidewalk he was that kind of driver that he could make his vehicle do amazing things. My condolence to the family I am sorry for your loss he will be missed
David Weiss
Friend
July 22, 2020
I knew Doug as a tenant back in 2018. When me and Jerome Frank and I'll never forget, he brought us steamed rock crabs just like that on our first night. He was so nice to us and we eventually became good friends. He even brought me to our new apartment when we left this year. So sad, we we're calling him to get out the house and come over to hang out for a bit the day he passed.
Josef
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sean Lebeau
July 21, 2020
I remember hanging out with Doug as freshmen in high school. He was a noticeably kind, strong, and funny human being.
Phil Suzzi
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Chris
Friend
