WARD, DOUGLAS S.
98, passed away on April 8 at Tockwotton On The Waterfront, East Providence, RI. He was the husband of the late Yolanda (Milano) Ward for 50 years and the late Jeannette (Moffett) Ward. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Caldamone (husband Anthony) of East Greenwich and grandchildren Amy Kingon and Matthew Caldamone. He was predeceased by his daughter Deborah Connolly and two sisters, Marjorie Nicholas and Althea Burch.Calling hours will be at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Saturday, April 13 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. immediately followed with a service at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. For full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019