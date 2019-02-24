|
|
FUREY, DWIGHT ARTS
25, of Warwick, passed away February 21, 2019. He was surrounded by loving family, friends, his devoted nurses (Jayne and Judy) and dedicated medical professionals. Born in Providence, he was the son of Elaine Arts and Alan Furey. Dwight was someone who could brighten up a room. Although challenged by Leigh Syndrome, his love for life was always evident. He participated in Special Olympics, enjoyed work and lived a life full of wonderful activities. Dwight's being inspired others and through his love he brought so many people together.
DWIGHT
Some are measured by inches,
Others are measured by power,
Still there are those among us,
Who fill every waking hour
Bringing Joy to others,
Shedding light from
place to place,
Thank you for being such a joy.
Dwight, we loved your
smiling face.
Dwight is survived by both his parents, step-father Bob Houghtaling, two siblings Nicole Anselmo and Alexander Houghtaling, Grandfather Henri Arts, Alyce Furey, Robert W. Houghtaling, Dorothy Houghtaling, loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was the step-son of the late Terri McCaffery and the grandson of the late Mary Arts, and George Furey. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church 118 Division Street East Greenwich. Dwight will be laid to rest in New Fernwood Cemetery 3012 Kingstown Rd Kingston (Rte.138). In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Dwight to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation 8085 Saltsbury Road Suite 201 Pittsburg Pennsylvania 15239. Dwight's family thanks all of you who helped make his life so wonderful. He was truly a gift. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019