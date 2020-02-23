|
ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY DWIGHT ARTS FUREY He Never Walked a Mile He never walked a mile Or ever uttered words But those of you who knew him Know this boy was heard His laughter spoke a language Which reached many hearts So know now in your grieving Such joy cannot depart He's with us in our caring He's with us when we dream He reminds us that in loving Our souls will be redeemed For Dwight brought friends together And he made us better still The love from God's gentle soul Will warm the evening chill So remember all of the moments Those hugs and warm embrace Cherish them in all you do Make this world a better place He's with us in our caring He's with us when we dream He reminds us that in loving Our souls will be redeemed Love you, Mom and Bonus Dad
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2020