Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Virginia (Downey) O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Virginia (Downey) O'Connor Obituary
O'CONNOR, E. VIRGINIA (DOWNEY)
93, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Mother of Robert E. O'Connor, Merelise O'Connor, Leslie M. Masterson (Raymond), Rev. Kevin G. O'Connor (Diane), David M. O'Connor (Amy) and the late Estelle L. Bourque. Grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 21. Sister of George Downey (Pat), and the late David Downey and Marilyn McGovern. Visiting hours Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 8:30 am – 10:15 am at the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary Church, West Warwick. Interment at St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Devine Providence, 5300 St. Anne Dr., Melbourne, KY 41059 will be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -