O'CONNOR, E. VIRGINIA (DOWNEY)
93, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Mother of Robert E. O'Connor, Merelise O'Connor, Leslie M. Masterson (Raymond), Rev. Kevin G. O'Connor (Diane), David M. O'Connor (Amy) and the late Estelle L. Bourque. Grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 21. Sister of George Downey (Pat), and the late David Downey and Marilyn McGovern. Visiting hours Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 8:30 am – 10:15 am at the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary Church, West Warwick. Interment at St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Devine Providence, 5300 St. Anne Dr., Melbourne, KY 41059 will be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019