|
|
SWEENEY, Earl J.
97, son, college graduate, Naval seaman, husband, dad, and Pepe survived 97 years before passing on April 22, 2020.
Born March 3rd, 1923 in Providence R.I., son of the late Earl and Esther (Smith) Sweeney.
He graduated from East Providence HS in 1943; immediately joined the Navy in the Pacific aboard Air Craft Carrier USS Bataan. He was in the bay during the signing of Japan's surrender, receiving the World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific 5 Stars, American Area Ribbon and the Philippine Liberation Medal and discharged 2/1946.
He graduated from the University of RI in 1949 with a BS in Industrial Management, and a member of Sigma Chi.
He married his love Irene Audette in 1953, and raised 3 boys in Apponaug R.I. and after 1964 in Cumberland R.I.
He was employed as an Industrial Engineer with Balfour, Bliss, and Leviton capping his career as Director of Safety at Englehard Industries. He then worked a second career with Century 21 Hannaway Realty to work with his wife.
Earl was an avid golfer and member of the Arthur Martel Golf League at Chemawa CC. He also enjoyed family camping and had many memories from those years. He enjoyed coaching his sons teams in Little League baseball and youth hockey. He and Irene enjoyed CC skiing later in life. He was active in Senior Olympic track and field until 87, achieving US Masters All American status in the 100, 200 and 400 meter, holding several nationwide top 5 times for his age. We laughed because he ran the 100 meters while his son and grandson compete in the 100 milers!
He was active at St Joan of Arc Church with his wife; teaching CCD, serving on the Parish Council, and active in Cursillo and Marriage Encounter spiritual movements.
He was on the Board of Directors and Executive committee of NAMI of RI, and a member of NAMI Davis Park. He was active in Prostate Support Groups at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and Roger Williams Hospital.
He is predeceased by his son Bryan (1975), his wife Irene (Audette) Sweeney (2001), and his sister Esther Connor (2005).
He is survived by son Michael Sweeney (Pawtucket), son Steven and Ginny (Mosher) Sweeney (Delanson NY), Grandson Jim and Briana (McNamee) Sweeney (Guilderland NY), Grandson Andrew and Paige (Donaldson) Sweeney, Grandkids Emily and Brendan (Helena AL), and 4 wonderful Nieces.
Private services will be held because of Covid19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland, RI.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2020