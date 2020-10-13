HOUDE, EARL L.
passed away peacefully October 11, 2020, at home and in his sleep. He was the husband of Dolores (Ekno) Houde. They would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on Oct. 12. Born in Warwick, he was the son of Eugene and Mildred (Spellman) Houde.
Earl was a carpenter and member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local Union #94, for decades. He also worked on many amazing road and bridge projects during his career, including the New York State Thruway and the Jamestown and Newport Bridges. He was also a member of the RI Air National Guard for a number of years in the early 1950s.
An avid Patriots fan, he also loved boating and fishing. He attained his USCG Captain license in the 1970s. A member of the RI Party and Charter Boat Association, he fished in numerous RI Tuna Tournaments, and spent many summer Sunday afternoons digging clams at Green River.
Besides his wife he is survived by three children, Edward Houde (Elizabeth) of West Warwick, Thomas Houde (Janet) of West Warwick, and Kimberly Cournoyer (Paul) of Coventry; 5 grandchildren, Daniel Houde, Lauren Festa, and Jason, Jeremy and Joshua Cournoyer, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Eugene Houde and sister Joan Fallon-Ricci.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Visitation will be prior to the mass at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Due to current restrictions, burial in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich, will be private. Facial coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed at the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, and raise a glass of your favorite beverage in honor of "The Cap'n!"
Condolences may be left for the family at carpenterjenks.com
.