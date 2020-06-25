Earl Lyon Farrell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARRELL, EARL LYON
of Lincoln passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. He was 92 years old and fiercely proud of that milestone. He was the husband of the late Avis (Cartwright) Farrell.
Born August 8, 1927 in Boston, MA, he was a son of the late Dr. Irving A. and Mary (Lyon) Farrell. He was predeceased by his brother, Irving Augustus Farrell, Jr. He had lived in Pawtucket for 40 years before moving to Lincoln 7 years ago.
Earl graduated from Moses Brown School in 1945 and attended Brown University. He withdrew from Brown to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon his return, Earl completed his degree at Bryant College (now Bryant University) in 1950. He received his B.S. degree in Business Administration. He worked as chief engineer and purchasing manager at Leviton Manufacturing Company, Warwick until his retirement in 1989. Earl is survived by his children, Michael Farrell and his wife Wendy of Smithfield; Deborah Hart of Block Island; Stephen Farrell and his wife, Julie of Dallas, TX; and David Farrell and his wife Lorrie of Pawtucket. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was the father-in-law of the late Daniel Hart.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 29 at 10 A.M. in St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main Street, Providence. His burial, with military honors, in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket will be for immediate family only. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Raymond's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved