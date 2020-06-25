FARRELL, EARL LYON
of Lincoln passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. He was 92 years old and fiercely proud of that milestone. He was the husband of the late Avis (Cartwright) Farrell.
Born August 8, 1927 in Boston, MA, he was a son of the late Dr. Irving A. and Mary (Lyon) Farrell. He was predeceased by his brother, Irving Augustus Farrell, Jr. He had lived in Pawtucket for 40 years before moving to Lincoln 7 years ago.
Earl graduated from Moses Brown School in 1945 and attended Brown University. He withdrew from Brown to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon his return, Earl completed his degree at Bryant College (now Bryant University) in 1950. He received his B.S. degree in Business Administration. He worked as chief engineer and purchasing manager at Leviton Manufacturing Company, Warwick until his retirement in 1989. Earl is survived by his children, Michael Farrell and his wife Wendy of Smithfield; Deborah Hart of Block Island; Stephen Farrell and his wife, Julie of Dallas, TX; and David Farrell and his wife Lorrie of Pawtucket. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was the father-in-law of the late Daniel Hart.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 29 at 10 A.M. in St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main Street, Providence. His burial, with military honors, in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket will be for immediate family only. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.