Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Committal
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery Chapel
301 South County Trail
Exeter, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Bannister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl R. Bannister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl R. Bannister Obituary
BANNISTER, EARL R.
73, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of Karen W. (Moore) Bannister.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Earl J. and Jeannette (Desmarais) Bannister, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 43 years.
Mr. Bannister worked in print production and administration for Balfour for 30 years and later worked for Print Source for 7 years. He also worked at Papa Gino's for 7 years and Stop & Shop for 6 years before retiring.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a recipient of the Purple Heart.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Melissa A. Spas and her husband, Erik of North Smithfield; one son, Daniel A. Bannister of Cumberland; one sister and one brother, Barbara Pinkos and Russell J. Bannister, both of Chartley, MA; two grandchildren, Logan C. Spas and Trinity W. Spas; one step grandson, Christian Spas; and several nieces and nephews. His Committal Service, with military honors, will be held Friday, September 27 at 10:30 A.M. at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Family and friends will gather at the parking lot at the Cemetery's Administration Building at 10:15 A.M. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Bannister's memory to Darlington Congregational Church, 685 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now