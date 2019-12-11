|
MATARESE, EARL S.
77, of Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Mary-Joan (Minnis) Matarese. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Catherine H. (Taber) Sokolowski and the late Edward A. Sokolowski.
Earl was a man who set goals and achieved them. A Providence College graduate, he held numerous procurement executive positions in various industries at Leesona Corp., Northern Telecom, Posi-Seal Intl., Harris Graphics Corp. and CR Bard Co.
Recognizing opportunity, he became co-owner of a contract manufacturing firm and established his own manufacturing consulting practice.
In his later career, he was a real estate agent for several years at Bruce Allen Realtors in Cranston.
The quintessential host, he had a distinct talent for making everyone feel welcome at the numerous dinner parties and celebrations at his home.
He travelled extensively with his family on vacations to Europe and across the USA. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, having been a member of Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln for over 30 years.
He enjoyed the many fine restaurants of our area, but cherished family dinners at home, and loved nothing more than spending time with his family and dear friends.
He leaves a daughter, Kimberly A. Matarese, son, Scott E. Matarese, and daughter-in-law, Heather (Makin) Matarese, as well as grandsons, Scott E. Matarese, Jr. and Steven D. Matarese of Cranston. He was the loving brother of Edward Sokolowski and his wife Theresa, of Zephyr Hills, Florida and the late Sharon A. Curley.
His funeral will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road. (Rte. 3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will be at St. Anne's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be held Thursday December 12th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019