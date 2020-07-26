1/1
Ebertson Paul (Ep) Malaba
1954 - 2020
Malaba, Ebertson Paul (EP)
Paul Malaba, Treasurer of NAACP - Providence, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He was a respected leader who served with distinction on the executive board of the NAACP for over 10 years. He will be affectionately remembered as a loving husband, beloved father, cherished friend, distinguished humanitarian, avid newspaper reader, global news "buff", social justice and civil rights activist, trailblazer, entrepreneur and a veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
