Malaba, Ebertson Paul (EP)

Paul Malaba, Treasurer of NAACP - Providence, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He was a respected leader who served with distinction on the executive board of the NAACP for over 10 years. He will be affectionately remembered as a loving husband, beloved father, cherished friend, distinguished humanitarian, avid newspaper reader, global news "buff", social justice and civil rights activist, trailblazer, entrepreneur and a veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.



