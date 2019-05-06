Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Eda P. (Landi) Boffi

Eda P. (Landi) Boffi Obituary
Boffi (Landi), Eda P.
97, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Boffi, and a daughter of the late Emilio and Emilia (Bozzoli) Landi. Eda was a devout catholic and parishioner and volunteer at St. Kevin's in Warwick. She was employed as a cake decorator for Landi's Bakery in East Providence. She is survived by a sisters-in-law, Rita Woidyla (Tony) and Barbara Landi, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Leopold Landi, Palmira Gaffuri, and Mary Landi.

Her visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 10 AM. Entombment will be in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2019
