Boffi (Landi), Eda P.
97, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Boffi, and a daughter of the late Emilio and Emilia (Bozzoli) Landi. Eda was a devout catholic and parishioner and volunteer at St. Kevin's in Warwick. She was employed as a cake decorator for Landi's Bakery in East Providence. She is survived by a sisters-in-law, Rita Woidyla (Tony) and Barbara Landi, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Leopold Landi, Palmira Gaffuri, and Mary Landi.
Her visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 10 AM. Entombment will be in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
