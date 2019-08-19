Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
9 Garden Court
Cranston, RI
Edith (Folco) Coppola Obituary
COPPOLA, EDITH (FOLCO)
98, passed away peacefully at Grace Barker Health on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Pasco "Pat" Coppola. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Julia (Zanni) Folco.
Edith worked for Carl Art Jewelry for many years before retiring.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Salvatore Folco, Lidia Bernardoni and Gilda Pompei.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation is respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edith's memory may be made: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
