Costa, Edith
Edith Costa of Pawtucket, RI passed into eternal life on September 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Roy A. Costa Sr.
Mrs. Costa was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Antonio Avelino and Bernardina (Verissimo) Avelino.
There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Costa on Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 am in St. Anthony's Church in Pawtucket. Her burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.manningheffern.com
