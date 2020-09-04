1/1
Edith Costa
1927 - 2020
Costa, Edith
Edith Costa of Pawtucket, RI passed into eternal life on September 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Roy A. Costa Sr.
Mrs. Costa was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Antonio Avelino and Bernardina (Verissimo) Avelino.
There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Costa on Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 am in St. Anthony's Church in Pawtucket. Her burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.manningheffern.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church in Pawtucket.
Funeral services provided by
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
