|
|
DION, EDITH (TRUDEAU)
88, of Coventry, died February 9, 2019. Wife of the late Roland G. Dion. Mother of Roland G. Dion Jr., Charles D. Dion (Caroline), Donald L. Dion (Wendy) and the late Michael L. Dion. Mother-in-law of Carolyn Motta. Grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 3. Sister of the late Gerard Trudeau, Dorothy Moniz and Claire Spencer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 62 Pleasant St., West Warwick. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2019