Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
62 Pleasant St.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Dion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith (Trudeau) Dion

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith (Trudeau) Dion Obituary
DION, EDITH (TRUDEAU)
88, of Coventry, died February 9, 2019. Wife of the late Roland G. Dion. Mother of Roland G. Dion Jr., Charles D. Dion (Caroline), Donald L. Dion (Wendy) and the late Michael L. Dion. Mother-in-law of Carolyn Motta. Grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 3. Sister of the late Gerard Trudeau, Dorothy Moniz and Claire Spencer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 62 Pleasant St., West Warwick. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now