Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Edith E. Kinney Obituary
Kinney, Edith E.,
95, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020, at the Scalabrini Villa Nursing Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Ellis F. Kinney
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Cecelia (Scally) Campbell.
Edith, along with her late husband Ellis, was the co-owner of Howard Variety Store in Cranston, for many years before retiring.
She leaves a daughter, Jacqueline E. Stewart; four grandchildren, Julie Taylor, Kristy Crothers, James E. Stewart and Jocelyn E. Stewart; and nine great-grandchildren, William Crothers, Cooper Charron, Zachary and Daniel Taylor, Ashley and Abbie Stewart, and Felicity, Gewel and Brett Pignolet. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Daniels, brothers, Peter and Robert Campbell, and her son in law, James M. Stewart.
The funeral and visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, (Rt.117) Warwick. Visiting hours 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The funeral service will begin at noon, followed by burial in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Road, Suite A-205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 in her memory will be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
