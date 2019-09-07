Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
Edith I. (Pagnozzi) Santilli

Edith I. (Pagnozzi) Santilli Obituary
SANTILLI, EDITH I. (PAGNOZZI)
97, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfonso "Al-San" Santilli. Born in San Martino, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Orlando and Eugenia (Ronga) Pagnozzi.
Edith was the co-owner of Al-San Jewelers for many years with her husband. She also was employed at Filene's for 24 years before her retirement. She was also a communicant of St. Rocco's Church for many years.
Edith was the loving mother of Jean I. Norcini of Johnston, Sharon Santilli (Broccoli), Esq. and her husband Dr. Russell D. Broccoli of Providence; cherished grandmother of Lawrence T. Norcini, Jamie A. Norcini, Cailin A. Broccoli, Esq., Lauren A. Broccoli, Esq., and great grandmother of Taylia J. Norcini and Eadie Bee Janelli; dear sister of Rose Autiello, Gloria Grantmier, Anna Demus, Jennie Mollicone, Barbara Fiori, and the late Onofrio "Sonny" Pagnozzi, Alphonse Pagnozzi and Mary Martone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
