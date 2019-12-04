|
MAILLOUX, EDITH L. (LALIBERTE)
94, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Briarcliffe Manor, after a long illness with dementia.
She was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Mailloux. Born in Warwick, a daughter of the late Eudore and Louise (Dutilly) Laliberte and daughter-in-law of the late William and Agnes Mailloux.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Mailloux and his wife Estelle of West Warwick; two grandchildren, Jessica Hines and her husband Scott of West Warwick and Joshua Mailloux and his daughter, Jasmine.
Edith worked as a Supervisor of Housekeeping at Kent County Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, socializing and travelling with friends, all people in general and anything related to family. Her engaging smile, singing, whistling and overall positive attitude was contagious. Edith was always willing to lend a listening ear and support anyone in need, no matter their race, gender or creed. She exemplified, smiling in the face of adversity and managed to keep her own problems well hidden.
In addition to her family. She also leaves behind the Briarcliffe staff that truly treated her as one of their own, particularly during her final days. They will be forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Although she will be deeply missed, the family takes great joy in knowing she is now reunited with her best friend and Mother, Louise.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in SS. John and James Church, Washington St., West Warwick. As per Edith's request, visiting hours are respectfully omitted and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to or some other act of kindness for a person in need, in her memory and prayers for the family are greatly appreciated. Arrangements with PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019