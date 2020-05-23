|
|
Alfano, Edith Rose
Edith Rose (Buonacorsi) Alfano, 90, formerly of Cranston, Rhode Island, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Sellersville, PA. She was the beloved wife of John Charles Alfano who predeceased her. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Maria (DiMeglio) Buonacorsi.
In addition to her husband, Edith was predeceased by her son, Jack Alfano (wife Kathleen), and is survived by her daughters Karen Maglaty (husband Joseph) of Lansdale, PA and Holly Perlick (husband Scott) of Mason Neck, VA. She was a cherished grandmother to Jonathan Maglaty of South Lebanon, OH and Marisa Maglaty (husband Eric Weber) of Woodland, CA. Edith's brother Joseph Buonacorsi and sister Alice Alfano pre-deceased her. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private and a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. Additional information including online condolences or contributions in her memory, can be found at RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2020