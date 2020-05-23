Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.L Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Alfano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Rose Alfano


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Rose Alfano Obituary
Alfano, Edith Rose
Edith Rose (Buonacorsi) Alfano, 90, formerly of Cranston, Rhode Island, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Sellersville, PA. She was the beloved wife of John Charles Alfano who predeceased her. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Maria (DiMeglio) Buonacorsi.
In addition to her husband, Edith was predeceased by her son, Jack Alfano (wife Kathleen), and is survived by her daughters Karen Maglaty (husband Joseph) of Lansdale, PA and Holly Perlick (husband Scott) of Mason Neck, VA. She was a cherished grandmother to Jonathan Maglaty of South Lebanon, OH and Marisa Maglaty (husband Eric Weber) of Woodland, CA. Edith's brother Joseph Buonacorsi and sister Alice Alfano pre-deceased her. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private and a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. Additional information including online condolences or contributions in her memory, can be found at RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -