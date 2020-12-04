STUFANO, EDITH,91, of North Providence, passed away peacefully November 28, 2020.She was the beloved sister of Nicola Stufano of North Providence, and the late Raffaella, Claire, Anna, and Joseph Stufano, all of North Providence; aunt of Suzanne Young of Roslindale, MA, Elisa Conte of Jamestown, Carla and Claudia Stufano of Providence, Nicholas Stufano of Johnston, and Christopher Stufano of North Providence; great-aunt of Zoe Conte of Wakefield, Raphael Conte of Jamestown, Alexa Stufano of New York, and Christian Stufano of Johnston; great-great-aunt of Leo Matthew Murphy Jr. of Wakefield.Funeral services and burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private.