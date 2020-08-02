1/1
Edith T. Leonard
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD, EDITH T.
90, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at her home on July 31 after a short illness. She was the wife of the late John S. Leonard. They lived most of their years on Earl Street, Warwick. Born Dec. 20, 1929 in Cranston, Edith was the daughter of the late Herman and Edith (Berry) Tiedge.
Edith was retired as an Account Supervisor from the former Allendale Insurance (now FM Global), in Johnston. She enjoyed time at the beach, her grandchildren, and the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots. She also enjoyed travel with her beloved sister, the late Janet Bowie of Newport News, Virginia. Edith was also pre-deceased by her brother, Herman Tiedge.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol J. Ward and her husband, Thomas, of Cumberland, and Linda L. Kushner and her husband, Andrew, of Sharon, Mass. and Narragansett; eight grandchildren: Michaela Kellogg, Katelyn McMorrow, and Kristen and Steven Ward; and Samuel, Meredith, Rita and Erik Kushner, and three great-grandsons, as well as several nephews and nieces. The funeral and burial are private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, R.I. 02864. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved