LEONARD, EDITH T.
90, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at her home on July 31 after a short illness. She was the wife of the late John S. Leonard. They lived most of their years on Earl Street, Warwick. Born Dec. 20, 1929 in Cranston, Edith was the daughter of the late Herman and Edith (Berry) Tiedge.
Edith was retired as an Account Supervisor from the former Allendale Insurance (now FM Global), in Johnston. She enjoyed time at the beach, her grandchildren, and the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots. She also enjoyed travel with her beloved sister, the late Janet Bowie of Newport News, Virginia. Edith was also pre-deceased by her brother, Herman Tiedge.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol J. Ward and her husband, Thomas, of Cumberland, and Linda L. Kushner and her husband, Andrew, of Sharon, Mass. and Narragansett; eight grandchildren: Michaela Kellogg, Katelyn McMorrow, and Kristen and Steven Ward; and Samuel, Meredith, Rita and Erik Kushner, and three great-grandsons, as well as several nephews and nieces. The funeral and burial are private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, R.I. 02864. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.