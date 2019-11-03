|
|
MALLOY, EDMOND F., JR., SGT. PPD
Ed often said, "Life can be hard. That's what family and good friends are for." So it was no surprise that on Halloween, surrounded by his loving wife, cherished family and scores of devoted brother officers and friends, Providence Police sergeant Edmond F. Malloy, Jr., "Eddie," at the young age of 51, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, peacefully and protected in the arms of his wife and children; ending a monumental and courageous five-year war against cancer. Ed will be remembered by all as larger than life, a dangerous yet gentle superhero that lived by a strict code of duty, certainly, but tempered with an uncommon civility. His pure toughness and uncanny intellect was legendary, but it was his compassion and empathy for others that distinguished him. A gentle man was who Ed was at his truest core and even the toughest of his friends would attest that it was his genuine kindness, affection and concern for others that made him truly special.
Ed's devotion to what mattered was a simple equation. Family, his brothers and sisters in uniform, his friends, country, loyalty, tradition and service to others. As a child of just two years old, and seeing his dad, the first of three Malloy's to wear the uniform of a Providence Police officer, Ed knew what he wanted. There would be no other job.
After graduating La Salle Academy in 1986, Ed set out on a path to serve his country first and worked hard to become a United States Marine attaining the rank of sergeant. His pride in being a Marine was a special piece of him. Then, in 1988, it was time to pursue his dream of becoming a police officer. He applied for and was accepted into the 52nd Providence Police Training Academy where he again, like in military boot camp, excelled and graduated in the top tier of the class. In perfect sync with who Ed was, the motto of that class was "Proud to be Professional." And suddenly, Ed was a Providence Police officer and would tell everyone, right up until his last day, "It is the best job in the world. Helping people, first. Protecting our city and country." In fact, Ed often reminded his son Ryan, the third generation Malloy to become a PPD officer, "always treat everyone with kindness and respect. Do your job, but always remember, be nice first."
From patrol to Special Investigations to community policing to the academy field training officer to the Motorcycle unit plus a longtime member of the SWAT team and Sniper team leader, Ed's final assignment was being deployed to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. The strong bonds he created over time in his jam-packed but short life can never be severed. He would have gladly given up his own life in duty to save each and every one of his brothers and sisters along the way.
Becoming a sergeant, in particular, was the rank he treasured but never coveted. And receiving that overdue distinction from Colonel Hugh Clements and Commissioner Steven Pare, two leaders he admired, made him happy.
Of course, there are always awards and accolades for someone like Ed. These include several Chief's Awards, Commissioner's Award, FOP award ASIS Lifetime Achievement award and others for distinguished service, bravery and duty. Among the many proud moments in his career, he held high and close to his heart his deployment to Ground Zero after 911. The meaningfulness of that time and the sacrifice of first responders was sacred to him.
The tapestry of Ed's life expanded further and in a wonderful way, ironically, because of his insidious enemy, cancer. In his relentless fight to stay alive, Ed became central to the lives of many other cancer patients in the Lifespan Cancer Institute. It was Ed who would lift their spirits, tell a joke and hold their hands even through his own pain. His ability to brighten lives simply by flashing that trademark smile was unique. And Ed literally inspired a movement – in and out of the cancer center. Malloy Strong "Never Give Up" was established and it became a rallying cry, a source of strength and a call to action for thousands of people. The green shirts became a ubiquitous part of the Malloy landscape. At the time of his death, over $250,000 has been raised in Ed's name to help cancer patients live another day. Ed's selflessness speaks volumes. "It was," he would tell you, "not about me."
Finally, the single most important thing in Ed's life for the past 18 years were his family and friends, and at the very top of that truth, his undying devotion to and love for his beautiful wife, Eloise. Together, they built a life and a home full of what made them happy. Just simple and true pleasures.
Ed is survived by his wife Eloise, his children Ryan and Meagan, his mother Maureen and his father Edmond Malloy, Sr., ret. PPD. Also, his sisters Karen L. Blair and Julie B. Malloy and his former wife and mother of his children, Diane Malloy. Of course, not to be forgotten, his loving and loyal dog Maize.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 11:00 AM in The Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Avenue (Rt.44) Greenville, RI.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Malloy Strong Patient Assistance Fund, Lifespan Cancer Institute; P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02903 or online at https://giving.lifespan.org/LCI - please designate Malloy Strong Fund.
Information and Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019